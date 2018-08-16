× Teen charged in Clinton County crash that killed sisters plans to plead guilty, prosecutor says

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A teenager accused of crashing her car into a home and killing two sisters in Clinton County plans to seek a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Alia Sierra, 18, is set for a plea hearing on Sept. 27. A formal plea agreement has not been filed, but Sierra is expected to file the guilty plea on the day of the hearing.

Earlier this month, an appeals court ruled that Sierra will face charges as an adult for the July 2017 crash that killed 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 8-year-old Callie Fullerton. Her attorneys appealed the decision to waive the case from juvenile to adult court. Sierra was 17 at the time of the crash.

Police said Sierra was high on opiates, but Sierra’s attorneys argued that further drug tests came back negative. The judge said that didn’t matter and decided to try her as an adult because the juvenile system doesn’t provide enough options for treatment or consequences.

Police arrested Sierra after her car crashed into the living room where the sisters were watching TV. They were pinned underneath the car and died from their injuries. Their mother was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said Sierra was going more than 100 miles an hour when she lost control of the car. Other teens in the vehicle told police they asked her to slow down.

Charges against her include two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.