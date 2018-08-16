× SWAT team responds to incident near Carmel shopping center overnight

CARMEL, Ind. – Dozens of police vehicles were seen in the area of Main and Old Meridian Street overnight. But at this point in time police are staying quiet about what exactly happened.

We received calls about a large police presence in the area of Old Meridian Plaza between Roberts and Bru Burger around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police had a command center stationed outside of the Carmel VFW. A SWAT team surrounded a wooded area, and we could see officers walking the tree line along Old Meridian Street with flashlights and a K-9 unit.

They were calling out over a loudspeaker asking for cooperation from what sounded like two suspects.

They repeatedly said, “We need you to surrender peacefully. We need you to come out with your hands up and walk towards the sound of my voice… This is the Carmel police department. We need you to cooperate and surrender yourself. Walk out with your hands up. We need you to walk out slowly to the sound of my voice.”

The scene cleared around 2 a.m., but we haven’t received any reports about arrests or active searches. It’s quiet in the area now.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.