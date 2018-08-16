× Suspect sought after armed robbery at furniture store on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at an east side furniture store in July.

The incident occurred on July 5 at 11 a.m. at Decor Funiture, located at 4627 East 10th Street.

Surveillance photos released Thursday show the suspect armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Police describe him as 6’2″, 250 pounds with a black shirt and black pants with red and white stripes.

He took money and then fled from the business in a black or dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer. Police say the vehicle had an Indiana In God We Trust license plate and it also had damage to the driver side tailgate. It was last seen turning into a neighborhood at 11th Street and Arlington Avenue.