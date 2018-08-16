St. Elmo Steak House wants help after surveillance cameras capture theft of ‘beloved’ taxidermy fox

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular restaurant in downtown Indianapolis is asking the public for help after its beloved taxidermy fox was stolen.

St. Elmo Steak House took to Twitter on Thursday, saying the fox named Winston was taken from its 1933 Lounge last Friday night.

The restaurant posted surveillance footage that shows the perpetrators nabbing the fox.

The restaurant is even offering a $250 gift card to anyone who provides information that leads to the safe return of the “beloved friend.” The restaurant says if the perpetrators bring him back unharmed, no hard feelings, they'll celebrate his return with a round of drinks on the house.

Along with surveillance video, St. Elmo also jokingly edited a photo of Winston onto a bottle of its sauce, saying it’s “actively evaluating all tactics” to assist in his safe return.

Below are clearer photos of the suspects, provided by the restaurant.