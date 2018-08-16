St. Elmo Steak House wants help after surveillance cameras capture theft of ‘beloved’ taxidermy fox

Posted 7:00 pm, August 16, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular restaurant in downtown Indianapolis is asking the public for help after its beloved taxidermy fox was stolen.

St. Elmo Steak House took to Twitter on Thursday, saying the fox named Winston was taken from its 1933 Lounge last Friday night.

The restaurant posted surveillance footage that shows the perpetrators nabbing the fox.

The restaurant is even offering a $250 gift card to anyone who provides information that leads to the safe return of the “beloved friend.” The restaurant says if the perpetrators bring him back unharmed, no hard feelings, they'll celebrate his return with a round of drinks on the house.

Along with surveillance video, St. Elmo also jokingly edited a photo of Winston onto a bottle of its sauce, saying it’s “actively evaluating all tactics” to assist in his safe return.

Photo courtesy of St. Elmo Steak House

Below are clearer photos of the suspects, provided by the restaurant.

Photo courtesy of St. Elmo Steak House

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s