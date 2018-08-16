× Scattered rain continues Thursday

You sure could feel the difference yesterday but many of us didn’t stay outside to enjoy it. The rain sure has a way of ruining those pleasant 70s! Actually, Wednesday was the coolest high we’ve had all of August so far. Average is right around 84. Thursday is starting off on an already damp note with a few showers in Central Indiana. As a low pressure center slides through, we’ll have a few more showers and storms. The unsettled pattern continues both Thursday and Friday; we’ll fight to quiet down by the weekend. Doesn’t look like an ideal day for the Indiana State Fair. Between 8-10am is the best chance for dry time but really we keep scattered rain in all day long.

Here’s what futureview shows: on and off rain for Thursday and isolated rain Thursday night. More rain expected Friday with the unsettled pattern trying to exit right after. I keep bringing rain chances down for Saturday so the weekend does look like it should be better for making outdoor plans- I say: good timing!