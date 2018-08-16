× 7 injured in large fight at Arsenal Technical High School, several arrests made

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several arrests were made Thursday after a large fight broke out between students at Arsenal Technical High School.

Officers responded to the IPS school before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The school is located on the near east side, near North Oriental Street and East Michigan Street.

Indianapolis police say the incident started as a fist fight and a crowd of spectators grew around it.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says seven patients had minor injuries. Three of those seven people were transported to the hospital. The other four were treated and released on the scene.

IMPD says 8-10 arrests were made. No shots were fired during the incident and no weapons were found.

This is the second week of classes this school year for IPS. Parents were told told to pick up their children at the student parking lot at North Oriental Street behind the north entrance of campus.