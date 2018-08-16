More rain for central Indiana on Friday

Posted 3:56 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20PM, August 16, 2018

Central Indiana has received 1-2″ of rain over the past 48 hours.

After two days with measurable rainfall, Friday will be day three.

Scattered  showers and storms are likely during the day. Up to an inch of rain can be expected. Our daily chance for rain will end Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday with warmer temperatures.

More rain is likely early next week.

Our Summer rainfall deficit is shrinking.

T-storms will develop Friday morning.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday night.

Showers will end Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely to end the week.

T-storms will move in again on Monday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Tuesday.

