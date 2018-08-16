× Man charged with burglary and rape of Beech Grove woman sleeping in bed with daughter

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Beech Grove apartment and raping a woman while her daughter slept next to her.

Police began investigating the case when officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Willow Glen Dr. on Saturday.

When they arrived, the victim said she was sleeping in her bed with her daughter when she was awoken by someone removing her underwear and penetrating her with his fingers, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

She told police she realized it wasn’t her husband because he was too rough with her, skinnier, didn’t have the same hair and he also whispered “Be quiet your son is next to you” or “Be quiet your son is next door.”

Eventually, the mother was able to turn the lights on. That’s when the daughter told police she saw the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Richard Reffett, standing near the door naked, before he grabbed her mom’s underwear and shorts, and fled.

After speaking with the victim and her daughter, officers say they noticed a screen from a window was missing. When the officers went outside, they say they located Reffett hiding naked on the side of the building, holding a few pieces of clothing over his “private area,” including the victim’s underwear.

When police spoke with Reffett, he said he “gets drunk on the weekends and wanders around naked occasionally, but he did not go into the apartment,” the affidavit says. According to police, he lives less than a quarter mile away from the victim’s residence.

Police say they spoke with Reffett’s wife, who said her husband had been drinking the night before while celebrating their teenage daughter’s birthday.

Police say the victim and the daughter identified Reffett as the suspect and he was taken into custody. He has now been charged with rape, a level 3 felony, and burglary, a level 4 felony.