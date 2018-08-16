× Husband of missing Colorado family confesses to their murders after making TV plea, sources say

FREDERICK, Colo. — Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody. Watt’s pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

There’s a heavy police presence at the Watts home in Fredrick and police are towing a truck from the street. The most activity seen here since the investigation began pic.twitter.com/CVrLKKqK6C — Jeff Todd (@CBS4Jeff) August 16, 2018

The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family’s safe return.

“My kids are my life. Those smiles light up my life,” Watts said in the interview before he was arrested.

KDVR reports Shannan’s brother posted on Facebook that Watts confessed to their murders.

“My blood is boiling and the pain and anger and sadness I have in my heart. Nothing absolutely nothing would get in my way of taking away his life like he did mine and my ENTIRE FAMILY,” Frankie Rzucek, Shannan’s brother, wrote.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.

KCNC reports Watts has agreed to show officers where their bodies are so they can be recovered.