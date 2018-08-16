× Federal prosecutors say arrests made after anti-Semitic graffiti on Carmel synagoge

CARMEL, Ind. – Federal authorities say two arrests have been made after someone left anti-Semitic graffiti on a synagogue in Carmel last month.

Investigators said the graffiti spray-painted on a garbage shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, located in the 3000 block of West 116th St., included a swastika and other Nazi imagery.

The president of the congregation, Corey Freedman, believes the vandalism happened sometime between late Friday, July 27, and early Saturday, July 28.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, which intensified calls from some lawmakers for hate crime legislation in Indiana.

The Office of U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler will release more information about the arrests during a 1 p.m. news conference.