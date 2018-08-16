× Ball State board of trustees votes to remove name of Papa John’s founder from institute, return money

MUNCIE, Ind.– The Ball State University Board of Trustees approved a motion Thursday to remove John Schnatter’s name from an office at the school.

Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s and a Ball State alum, was the namesake of the “John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise.” He resigned as company chairman when it came to light that he’d used a racial slur during a conference call in May. The University of Louisville removed his name from its football stadium and a business school named after him.

About two weeks ago, the university stated the building would retain its name, despite the controversy. On Thursday, the board reversed course and decided to remove his name and return money from the grant.

Here is the resolution:

“While we sincerely acknowledge Mr. Schnatter’s generosity in providing the 2016 grant funding, it is proposed that the name John H. Schnatter be removed from the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise as well as the related Distinguished Professorship appointment; and the Institute be referred to as the Ball State University Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise. Accordingly, the funding from the original grant will be returned to Mr. Schnatter’s Family Foundation.”

The Ball State University Board of Trustees issued this statement: