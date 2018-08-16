Aretha Franklin, legendary ‘Queen of Soul,’ dies at age 76

Posted 10:05 am, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:09AM, August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think” and her signature song, “Respect,” died Thursday at age 76, said her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Earlier this week, the family of the legendary singer said she was gravely ill and surrounded by friends and family at a Detroit hospital.

The singer had been struggling with numerous health problems over the past few years. She last performed less than a year ago in November 2017 at a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York. However, she canceled a series of concerts, saying it was “doctors’ orders.”

Franklin became the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s