Aretha Franklin, legendary 'Queen of Soul,' dies at age 76

DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think” and her signature song, “Respect,” died Thursday at age 76, said her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Earlier this week, the family of the legendary singer said she was gravely ill and surrounded by friends and family at a Detroit hospital.

The singer had been struggling with numerous health problems over the past few years. She last performed less than a year ago in November 2017 at a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York. However, she canceled a series of concerts, saying it was “doctors’ orders.”

Franklin became the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.