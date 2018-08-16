LIVE STREAM: Arrest made in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti at Carmel synagogue

10 arrested in Sullivan, Greene counties after months-long drug investigation

Posted 12:30 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:47PM, August 16, 2018

GREENE COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police made 10 arrests Wednesday night after a nearly four-month drug investigation.

The ISP Drug Enforcement Section and the Greene County Drug Task Force have been working tips for months related to drug activity in Sullivan and Greene counties. Following the investigation, ten people were arrested at home or during traffic stops on felony warrants.

The following list details the suspects’ charges:

  • Adam Decoursey, 35, of Edwardsport, IN: Probation revocation for felony possession of a syringe
  • Starla Kendall, 45, of Lyons, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine
  • Travis Lawson, 48, of Linton IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine
  • Stacey May, 36, of Jasonville, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine
  • Ryan Reynolds, 34, of Linton, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine
  • Richard Taft, 33, of Carlisle, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine
  • David Collins, 54, of Linton, IN: Dealing in Methamphetamine
  • Kevin Eberhardt, 43, of Sullivan, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine
  • Lacy Bond, 36, of Carlisle, IN: Theft and dealing methamphetamine
  • Chase Cooksey, 25, of Dugger, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Collins and Reynolds were booked into the Greene County Jail. The other eight suspects were taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

