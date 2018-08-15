Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan

Posted 3:47 pm, August 15, 2018, by

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 23: John Brennan, director of the Terrorist Threat Integration Center, listens to questions during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security Subcommittee on Capitol Hill August 23, 2004 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee considered 9/11 Commission recommendations. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA director John Brennan, a vocal critic of the president, the White House said Wednesday.

“Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations, wild outbursts on the internet and television about this administration,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump’s conduct, calling his performance at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland “nothing short of treasonous.”

Sanders said the security clearances of other current and formers officials are also “under review.”

They include former FBI Director James Comey; James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence; former CIA Director Michael Hayden; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and Andrew McCabe, who served as Trump’s deputy FBI director until he was fired in March.

Also on the list: fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page and senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

At least two of the former officials, Comey and McCabe, do not currently have security clearances.

Experts have said that stripping a security clearance in response to public criticism would be an unprecedented politicization of the clearance process.

Former CIA directors and other top national security officials are typically allowed to keep their clearances, at least for some period, so they can be in a position to advise their successors and to hold certain jobs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s