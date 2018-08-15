× Triple homicide hours after a popular music festival will lead to increased patrols

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A triple homicide hours after a popular music festival at Watkins Park will lead to increased patrols in the area.

In the last two years, 6 people have been shot and 4 killed during large block parties on MLK that coincide with Jazz in the Park on Sunday nights.

Police believe the three victims and the suspects planned to meet near the Family Dollar on MLK to settle a dispute.

Dozens of gunshots then left three men dead Sunday night, forcing a group of police and faith leaders to look for ways to stop the killing.

“What happened on Sunday we won’t tolerate that behavior,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with the 10 Point Coalition.

Before the shooting, the Jazz in the Park festival at Watkins Park attracted a large crowd and three hours after the music ended hundreds of people remained in the area as part of a large weekly block party.

Police say the triple shooting started as a fight at the Family Dollar and spilled down an alley before ending on Ethal avenue.

19-year-old Anthony Neeley, 21-year-old Christopher Milbrooks and 24-year-old Daniel Washam were killed.

“We believe they showed up to have an altercation,” said IMPD Northwest district commander Lorenzo Lewis. “It’s a huge challenge for us when people plan to be violent.”

Two years ago last week during a similar block party along MLK, three other people were shot. One of those victims, Christopher “CJ” Joseph, died.

“I think about him every day and I miss him every day. He was my only son,” said Craig Joseph. “My family members are trust me devastated.”

No one has ever been arrested for the killing Craig’s son, but the family has created the HoHoff foundation. The goal is to raise money to help people families in Indianapolis and New York City.

“The only thing that we can do at this juncture is try to prevent and assist families affected by gun violence,” said Joseph.

To prevent any more violence along MLK, the IMPD will work with area pastors and the 10 Point Coalition to add patrols for every Sunday night block party until the final jazz in the park concert for the year in September.

“We want to join in and make sure we have security in place to address any issues that may occur,” said Harrison.

So far the triple homicide from this weekend and the shooting two years ago remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.