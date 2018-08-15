Scattered storms Wednesday throughout central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of us won't get much rain this morning--especially Indy and north--but take along your umbrella for later.

Tuesday was perfect for the fair. Today, not so much. If you do really want to go out to the Fairgrounds on Wednesday, the earlier the better. Stronger storms with heavy rain will hold off until 2 p.m. and later. Morning showers will be much lighter.

Not expecting extensive severe storms today. Low pressure will push more rain our way and daytime heating will intensify the afternoon rainfall, so my main concerns will be some wind (non-severe) and heavy downpours. Lightning is certainly a concern for fair attendees.

Light rain will spread southwest of Indy over the morning with moderate rain moving into Indianapolis between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Heavier rain will be after 2 p.m.

Highs Tuesday topped off around 86. The average would be around 84 and today we'll be just below that at 82. Of course we still have rain to dodge, so it won't be a perfect fair day or move-in day for IU.

There will be dry hours today but round after round of scattered storms.

Expect a few more storms for central Indiana tonight.

Between Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday we'll pick up an inch and a half to two inches of rain. That's a substantial amount of rain, but it will be spread out over a few days.