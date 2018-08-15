× Roncalli board member resigns, shows support amid guidance counselor controversy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Roncalli Board Member Dan Parker resigned from his position Tuesday after a guidance counselor was placed on leave after the archdiocese learned of her same-sex marriage.

In a letter to Roncalli President Joseph Hollowell, Parker voiced his support for Shelly Fitzgerald.

“I can attest to her amazing ability to inspire, guide and help shape the spiritual life of our Roncalli students who have been blessed to have her as a counselor,” Parker wrote in his letter obtained by the IndyStar.

“In every way, Shelly has been a faithful minister of the Church’s teachings and she has always preached the message of the Gospel in the meetings with my family,” Parker wrote. “”I believe her to be one of the greatest assets at Roncalli High School.”

Parker, a former chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, has reportedly served as a board member since July 2016.

The archdiocese met earlier this week to discuss Fitzgerald’s situation. Details around the meeting have not been released.