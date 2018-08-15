× Man who brutally attacked Acapulco Joe’s owner, sentenced to over 34 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man who brutally beat the owner of a downtown Indianapolis restaurant in March has entered a plea agreement and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Maurice Dunlap pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, theft and attempted fraud in connection with the attack. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated robbery charge.

As a result of the plea agreement, prosecutors say Dunlap was sentenced to a total of 34 years and about 8 months with an initial Department of Corrections sentence of 24 years and 8 months. He will then serve a 5 years executed on Community Corrections. He will serve 1 year of probation with 5 years of suspended time.

Police say Dunlap was on a blind date at Acapulco Joe’s when his card was declined and he tried to leave without paying. The credit card turned out to be stolen, according to police.

When the owner, Grant Redmond, chased after him, he beat him so badly he left him in critical condition. Court documents say he’s had difficulty talking and putting together cognitive thoughts after having part of his skull removed to relieve pressure.

CBS4 did some digging into Dunlap’s criminal history and found several felony charges filed against him. Those charges include robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft, and assault. Last April, police say Dunlap ran from officers when they spotted him casing a store on the southwest side.

According to court documents, he was actually on probation at the time after he was convicted of posing as an IU Health employee and stealing from employees.

Surveillance video from Acapulco Joe’s shows the suspect walking around the restaurant, but does not show the attack.