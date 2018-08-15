Lennon and McCartney sons come together for selfie

Hey Jude, John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s kids are friends.

Sean Ono Lennon posted a selfie Monday with James McCartney.

“Peakaboo…,” Lennon captioned the photo.

Peekaboo… A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Like their famous dads, the pair are both musicians.

Sean is the son of the late John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono, and James is the son of Paul McCartney and the late Linda McCartney.

It’s not the first time Sean Ono Lennon has hung out with other Beatles progeny.

Last year he was photographed with James’s sister, designer Stella McCartney, at her pre-fall fashion show in New York City.