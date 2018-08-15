× Greenfield man charged with battery of woman and 14-year-old girl

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield man is facing battery and strangulation charges after allegedly attacking a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

It happened at a home in the 100 block of Polk Ave. on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When officers arrived to the scene, the victims said Kims Sandaire had attacked them during an argument and then fled the residence.

The teen claimed Sandaire had accused her of stealing his liquor and phone charger before blowing cigarette smoke in her face. When the teen put her hand between their faces to create distance, she says the suspect grabbed her hand/wrist and twisted it, and then pushed her to the ground. The girl then tried to kick Sandaire, but she says he began to twist her ankle.

The older victim told police she was in the shower while the altercation involving the teen took place. She claims Sandaire came into the bathroom and grabbed her by the neck so hard that she couldn’t breathe. She says the next thing she remembered was waking up on the floor in the shower with her kids yelling at her.

Medics were called to the home and the woman was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital for treatment.

Later, police say they spotted Sandaire in the 1100 block of W. Main St. and placed him in handcuffs. During an interview, the suspect claimed the older victim pulled some of his dreadlocks out and hit him with a rice pan during an argument, but police say they didn’t see any signs of battery on Sandaire, according to the affidavit. He also denied choking anyone.

Sandaire was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery against a child, and strangulation.