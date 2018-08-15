Enter to win Colts preseason tickets and autographed book from Blue!

CBS4 is collecting 6,000 books for children in the Indianapolis community and we need your help!If you’re attending the Symphony on the Prairie concert on Friday, August 17th and donate a book, you’ll have the chance to win preseason tickets to see the Colts and get an autographed book from Blue. Plus, each book you donate will earn you another chance to win!
To enter, go through your old books and set aside any books for ages kindergarten through third grade that you don’t need. Drop them off at the CBS4 tent at Conner Prairie on your way to the concert and you’ll be entered to win. At intermission, five winners will receive a pair of tickets to the Colts preseason game on August 20th at 8 p.m. plus an autographed version of Blue’s Road Trip through Indiana signed by the Colts mascot.
For official rules, click here.
CBS4 Reads is working to help ensure the Indianapolis community has access to books and literacy programs which will enable students to achieve their full potential! If you can’t make it to the concert, there is still plenty of time to donate.
What: CBS4 Reads Book Drive
When: July 9 to September 7
Where: Drop-off locations below
- Giordano’s Indy: 43 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis IN 46204
- Giordano’s North Side: 4110 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN 46250
- Giordano’s Greenwood: 1901 East Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227
- Monon Community Center: 1195 Central Park Dr W, Carmel, IN 46032
- Interactive Academy: 3795 US-421, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Brownsburg Library: 450 S Jefferson St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Greenwood Library: 310 S Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Indy Parks: Earth Discovery Center at Eagle Creek: 5901 Delong Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254
- Indy Parks: Windsor Family Center: 6510 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Indy Parks: Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46201
- Indy Parks: Burrello Family Center at Garfield: 2345 Pagoda Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Indy Parks: Art Center at Garfield: 2432 Conservatory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Indy Parks: Indianapolis World Sports Park: 1313 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
- YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 E Michigan St #3, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Avondale Meadows YMCA: 3908 Meadows Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Baxter YMCA: 7900 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216
- Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St, Fishers, IN 46038
- Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Pike YMCA: 7114 Lakeview Pkwy W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204