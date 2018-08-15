Enter to win Colts preseason tickets and autographed book from Blue!

CBS4 is collecting 6,000 books for children in the Indianapolis community and we need your help!If you’re attending the Symphony on the Prairie concert on Friday, August 17th and donate a book, you’ll have the chance to win preseason tickets to see the Colts and get an autographed book from Blue. Plus, each book you donate will earn you another chance to win!

To enter, go through your old books and set aside any books for ages kindergarten through third grade that you don’t need. Drop them off at the CBS4 tent at Conner Prairie on your way to the concert and you’ll be entered to win. At intermission, five winners will receive a pair of tickets to the Colts preseason game on August 20th at 8 p.m. plus an autographed version of Blue’s Road Trip through Indiana signed by the Colts mascot.

For official rules, click here.

CBS4 Reads is working to help ensure the Indianapolis community has access to books and literacy programs which will enable students to achieve their full potential! If you can’t make it to the concert, there is still plenty of time to donate.

What: CBS4 Reads Book Drive

When: July 9 to September 7

Where: Drop-off locations below