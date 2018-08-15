Center Grove’s Erica Shepherd talks qualifying for LPGA tournament at the Brickyard

Posted 4:15 pm, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, August 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - For the second straight year, 17-year-old Erica Shepherd has qualified for the LPGA Indy Women in Tech Tournament at the Brickyard.

But it didn't come easy.

Shepherd's qualifying hopes were on the line on Monday during her round, but the Center Grove senior didn't fold under pressure.

"I made like a 30 footer on the last hole to get in," Shepherd said.  "So after that, it was just a deep breath of relief."

After playing golf all of her life, the 17-year-old certainly knows pressure but being able to play this week 25 minutes from home in front of her friends and family, relieves any lingering stress.

"I don't think I'm too nervous just cause of the whole staying at home feel, you can't get too nervous staying at home."

And even when you remind her she's one of 144 players vying for a 2 million dollar purse, she still, doesn't break a sweat.

"It doesn't really feel like it's 2 million dollars because it's just a 25 minute drive away from me," Erica said. "Last year playing in my hometown, playing in my hometown, I saw how much it meant. I'm just excited."

The tournament begins on Thursday at the Brickyard Crossing.

