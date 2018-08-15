Bold daylight purse snatching caught on camera in Kokomo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are investigating a purse snatching that was caught on camera.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft happened around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12. A couple in their 70s were walking back to their car when a woman dressed all in black grabbed the victim’s purse from behind, wrestled it away and got into a waiting car.

It happened in a flash at 1037 South Reed Road where the Target and CVS stores are located. Surveillance cameras recorded the theft.

Video showed the woman coming up behind the victim, 70-year-old Bonita Vigar of Peru, taking the purse and jumping into the passenger-side window of the car, which police described as a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with a fin on the trunk.

Police said the suspect had a “distinct walk” and are hoping someone recognizes her gait. It’s the only video police have of the suspect, since she didn’t actually enter the store. She was described as a "tall, thin, young white female," police said.

Police said witnesses stayed behind to provide information to investigators and also gave money to Vigar and her husband to replace what had been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.