Authorities: Indiana lawyer shot dead by 83-year-old client

Posted 9:26 pm, August 15, 2018, by

Courtesy NWI Times

HOBART, Ind. — Authorities say a northwest Indiana attorney was fatally shot at his home by a client.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter says Hobart police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death Wednesday morning of 64-year-old T. Edward Page. Carter says the suspect is a Page client from a current civil case. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released, but the NWI Times reports he’s an 83-year-old man from Cedar Lake.

Page, an attorney with Thiros & Thiros in Merrillville, also worked as Lake County public defender for the past 10 years. Chief public defender Marce Gonzalez Jr. said Page on Tuesday submitted a letter of retirement that was effective at the end of the month.

Lake County Bar Association President Steven Sersic said Page “was known as a lawyer’s lawyer, a very compassionate person and a good man.”

