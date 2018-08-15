× Authorities: Henry County mom, daughter arrested after boy found darting through traffic

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A mother and daughter in New Castle were arrested for neglect after a boy was found running through traffic during a rain storm.

Alexandrea Reynolds, 21, and Betty Reynolds, 45, face neglect charges after authorities found the boy darting through traffic back in June.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued and both Betty and Alexandrea were arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to the intersection of Main St. and Bundy Ave. on June 21 because a boy was nearly struck in traffic.

When they arrived, they reportedly found the boy soaking wet and determined he had likely “been outside in the rain for an extended period of time.” An EMS responder thought the boy may be autistic.

At the scene, police said Alexandrea told them “reapers” were out to get the boy and seemed to be having hallucinations due to drug use.

Betty later arrived and reportedly admitted to police she left the boy in her care while she slept and knew Alexandrea “needed help.”

Alexandrea was admitted to the hospital to be looked at for her alleged drug use.

She was charged with neglect of a dependent and public intoxication.

Better was also charged with neglect of a dependent because police believe she should not have left the boy in Alexandrea’s care knowing her condition.