A soggy week for central Indiana

Posted 5:34 pm, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:35PM, August 15, 2018

Central Indiana will be locked in a wet weather pattern for the rest of the week.

After a soggy Wednesday with off and rain, expect more rain on Thursday. A strong area of low pressure will track through the Ohio Valley this week and bring widespread rain and thunderstorms through the day.

Additional upper level disturbances passing through the region will trigger scattered  showers and storms for Friday and Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday with warmer temperatures.

More rain is likely early next week.

Wednesday was our fourth wet day of the month.

We still have a small rainfall deficit for the Summer.

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

T-storms will develop by mid-morning.

Rain is likely Thursday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Friday.

A few showers will be likely Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is likely this week.

We’ll have a dry, warmer Sunday.

Another round of rain will move in Monday and Tuesday.

