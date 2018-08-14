Was that Obama or Osama? Game show contestant’s embarrassing gaffe goes viral

Evan Kaufman had a rough time on $100,000 Pyramid—and he’s still at a loss to explain exactly what happened.

Kaufman, who billed himself as “Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy,” made an incredible gaffe when he appeared on the ABC game show.

The clue was straightforward: “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” Most people would immediately think “Barack” for the former president. Other options briefly raced through his head, including Michelle, Malia, Sasha and even the family’s dog, Bo.

But none of those names came from Kaufman’s mouth. At some point, he thought he read “Osama” and told his partner, Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows, “bin Laden.”

He tried to correct himself, but the damage was done. He called it the most embarrassing moment of his life and tried to explain what happened in a series of tweets.

“So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy,” Kaufman wrote. “Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

Kaufman wrote that producers told him several times to focus and read the questions carefully if he made it to the final round. But his brain simply wasn’t working right.

He blamed the gaffe, in part, on being the father of a newborn, saying that left him physically tired and mentally fatigued.

“And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me,” Kaufman wrote. “The editing is impeccable. The little breath I take? I’m working so hard to get it right.”

But, hey, it wasn’t all bad. Kaufman won $8,500 on the show.

