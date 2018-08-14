× VIDEO: Amazing time-lapse of Perseid meteor shower

WELLINGTON, Ohio – The Perseid meteor shower’s annual show lit up the night sky in the Midwest early Monday morning.

The skies remained clear making for a great spectacle from midnight to dawn. In fact, there was an average of 60 meteors per hour!

If you couldn’t stay up that late or had trouble getting away from the city lights, you’ll definitely want to check out this beautiful time-lapse video of the celestial event that was recorded by a resident in northeastern Ohio.

It was recorded over the span of three hours during the peak of meteor shower at Findley State Park in Wellington.