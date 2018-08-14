× Take advantage of deep discounts at the Indiana State Fair on $2 Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is your chance to take advantage of some serious deals at the Indiana State Fair. It’s $2 Tuesday! And unlike last week, we should see sunshine all day long, making it the perfect day to visit.

A big deterrent for many families who want to visit the fair is the price. If you factor in tickets, parking, food, drinks, and Midway rides, a family of four is lucky to get out of there for less than $100.

Thankfully, there are plenty of $2 deals and freebies today!

The deals start right at the gate with admission discounted to $2. Normally, general admission is $13 per person, so this is a huge saving! In previous years, fairgoers would need to purchase a voucher ahead of time, but that is no longer necessary. And as always, kids 5 years and younger are free.

If you plant to enjoy the rides at the Midway, I recommend heading there before you start dining on all the fried foods the fair has to offer. All rides from noon to 8 p.m. require just one $2 ticket today.

After you’ve had your fill of thrills, check out the $2 menu specials from over 140 vendors.

One of my favorite places to stop for discounts and deal is the Dairy Bar. In addition to their $2 menu offering, children 12 and younger can get half off a kids meal just by downloading, printing, and coloring this sheet. Turn it in for your discount when you order. The kids meal consists of a grilled cheese sandwich, applesauce, milk, and a fun prize!

Also, the Dairy Bar offers free milk refills on sippy cups and baby bottles! Just ask the attendant at the counter.

Another great tip: Visit the Glass Barn and ask a volunteer for a $1 coupon that can be used at the Dairy Bar, the Indiana Pork tent, or the Indiana Beef tent.

One of my favorite freebies is the free popcorn from noon to 5 p.m. at the Indiana Farm Bureau Building.

Also, keep in mind that all concerts and petting cute baby pigs and goats are completely free!

One last thing I would like to make note of: Parking, sadly, is not discounted to $2. It’s still $5 per vehicle. But you can park at Glendale Town Center’s Rural Street lot and ride the Indiana State Fair shuttle to the fairgrounds for free. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Also, save money when you can ride your bike to the fair. You can use one of the secured bike racks available on the Monon Trail at 38th Street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bicyclists must enter through Gate 18 on the Monon Trail. Save $1 off a general admission ticket when you choose this option.

Find a schedule of everything happening today at the fair here.