Survivor Tia Coleman to discuss life after Branson duck boat tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman who survived the Missouri duck boat tragedy is speaking out about her life since the incident.

Tia Coleman lost nine of 11 family members during last month’s disaster that killed a total of 17 people. Donovan Hall, Coleman’s nephew, was the only other survivor from the family. Her husband, Glenn, and three young children – Arya, 1, Evan, 7, and Reece, 9, were among those killed.

The other victims were from Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois.

The family was in Branson, Missouri on vacation when storms caused the boat to capsize. Multiple lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars have been filed as the families try to reform or shut down the duck boat industry.

The Coast Guard says the boat shouldn’t have been on the water.

Robert Mongeluzzi, an attorney for the Indianapolis-area family, said additional lawsuits are expected on behalf of other members of the Coleman and Rose families who died. He said duck boats’ canopies trap people when the boats sink and the duck boat industry was warned about that hazard more than a decade and a half ago.

