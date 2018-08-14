Southwest Airlines employee looking for owner of lost note with sweet message from daughter to father

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Southwest Airlines employee who recently stumbled across a more than a decade-old, lost note is hoping to find its owner.

On Friday evening, Brooke Miller said she found a yellow Post-it note sitting on the floor near the Southwest Airlines kiosks at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The note reads, “Dear Daddy, I miss you a lot. But I know I will see you on Wednesday. I love you.”

The hand-written note from “Claire” to her dad includes a picture of them on the back that reads, “Me and You” and is dated back to 2007.

“If they were flying Southwest that day out of Indianapolis and they check in at the counter, I mean it could have literally been somebody from anywhere,” Miller said.

Miller posted photos of the lost note on her Facebook page on Friday night and the post already has more than 230 shares.

“I just thought, ‘oh my gosh, someone obviously has been carrying this around for so long, it must be super important to them,'” Miller said. “So, that’s when I decided to do the social media thing because I know the power of social media can do incredible things.”

“I’m just hoping now that it finds the owner because there’s obviously a good story behind it if he’s been carrying it around for 11 years,” Miller said.

If this note belongs to you or someone you know, email us at: fox59news@fox59.com or call: 317-632-5900 and we will help get it back to you!