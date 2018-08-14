× Several days of rain for central Indiana

Get ready to say goodbye to our one-inch Summer rain fall deficit.

A strong area of low pressure will track through the Ohio Valley this week and bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

1-2 inches of rain will be likely through Thursday morning and rain will continue through the day.

Additional upper level disturbances passing through the region will trigger scattered showers and storms for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We still have a one-inch rainfall deficit.

So far rainfall has been sufficient this month.

Heavy rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Thursday.

Rain will continue through Friday.

Rain will continue through Saturday.

Rain will taper off early Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely this week.