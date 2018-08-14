Police seeking driver of car involved in Tuesday morning crash

Posted 10:25 am, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, August 14, 2018

Oliver and Harding Street accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are still sorting out details of an early morning crash that occurred at Oliver and Harding Street just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have released minimal details about the car they found that had crashed into a railroad signal box on Oliver Street.

The driver of the vehicle was from Morgan County and was wanted on a warrant there, but is believed to have been stopped by IMPD for a unspecified reason on the south side near State Road 37 and Harding Street.

No one was reported injured in the accident as the investigation remains ongoing.

