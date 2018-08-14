Morristown police arrest juvenile suspect in vandalism of Revolutionary War-era headstones

MORRISTOWN, Ind. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the recent vandalism of Revolutionary War-era headstones in a Morristown cemetery.

Police announced Tuesday that the juvenile is facing criminal mischief charges and additional arrests are believed to be forthcoming.

Officers were dispatched to Davis-Bennett Cemetery around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of multiple damaged tombstones. The caretaker at the cemetery told police 22 headstones were pushed over, broken or damaged by impact.

Graves in the cemetery date back as far as the late 1700’s, according to Morristown Police Deputy Chief Brad Trittipo. One particular pair of damaged headstones belongs to a husband and wife; the husband was a veteran of the American Revolutionary War.

Police say restoration and repair of the damaged stones started Tuesday and will continue for at least a week. The repairs are being completed by Greenfield Granite.

“We would like to thank all of the local media who took time out of their busy schedules to air this story,” said the Morristown Police Department in a release. “We believe our suspects were identified due to the coverage this story received and the nature of the story.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the department at 765-763-6748 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 317-398-6661.