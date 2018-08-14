× Kokomo firefighter on unpaid leave after allegedly exposing himself to 14-year-old girl

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo firefighter was arrested on a felony charge after allegedly exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the girl came forward after he allegedly exposed last month himself by dropping his towel after taking a shower.

The girl was shocked and reportedly tried to remove herself from the situation as fast as possible.

According to documents, Granson made the girl “pinky promise” that she would never tell anyone that she was his “type.”

Granson turned himself in Monday on the felony charge of performance before a minor that is harmful to minors. His initial hearing is set for Aug. 24.

On Tuesday, he was placed on indefinite, unpaid administrative leave.

Kokomo Fire Chief Nicholas Glover released the following statement: