Injuries reported after car crashes into security barrier outside UK parliament

LONDON — A number of pedestrians have been injured and a man has been arrested after a car crashed into a security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Tuesday morning during rush hour, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Police said the male driver of the car was detained at the scene after the incident which happened just after 7:30 a.m. “At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition,” police tweeted.

London Ambulance Service said it treated two people for injuries that were not believed to be serious. Both were taken to hospital.

The nearby Westminster underground station has been closed, according to Transport for London. Parliament is currently in summer recess.

Eyewitness Ewelina U. Ochab told CNN she saw the incident take place from the other side of the pavement.

“I heard some noise, and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving from the crossing — very fast and close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement,” Ochab said.

“The car drove at speed… There was a loud bang from the collusion and a bit if smoke. The driver did not get out. The guards started screaming to people to move away. One elderly man rushed me to hide behind a monument, just in case.”

Jackie Laidley from London, works as a manager in the Cabinet office, and told CNN she couldn’t reach her place of work due to police cordons.

“We’re kind of stuck waiting to hear from our bosses what to do,” she said.

“We’ve had attacks over the years… You just thank your stars that you’re really not caught up in it. When you live in London in a big city anything like this can happen,” she added.

It’s currently unclear if the incident was terror-related.

Security measures in the area were reinforced after the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017. Four people were killed in that incident when a 52-year-old British man, Khalid Masood, rammed a rental car onto the sidewalk on Westminster Bridge. Masood then stabbed an unarmed police officer.