Howard County rollover crash leaves 29-year-old truck driver dead

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A 29-year-old semi-truck driver died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Just before 11:00 a.m., Howard County authorities were dispatched the the area of US 35 and Davis Rd. on the report of a personal injury.

After an investigation, police determined a white 2019 semi freightliner, driven by Zackariah Andrew, of Rushville, was not able to negotiate a turn and rolled several times into a grassy area.

Andrew was pronounced dead at the scene and reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt.

If you have additional information about this crash, please call police at 765-456-2020.