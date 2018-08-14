Hot and sunny Tuesday; rain returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunglasses and sunscreen are needed for the hot and sunny Tuesday ahead. Try to enjoy it because there's a lot of rain in the forecast for the next few days.

Highs will be well into the 80s today. Could certainly see a 90 on the board in areas where the wind picks up and clouds stay away.

It'll be a hot but fantastic day for $2 Tuesday at the Indiana State Fair. Stay hydrated and keep applying sunscreen to keep it a fun day.

It'll be a great evening for a swim. Hot and just a few more clouds pushing in for the second half of the day.

If you have to mow the lawn or anything else outside, get that done on Tuesday because rain returns Wednesday.

We will have dry hours Wednesday, but we are looking at multiple rounds of scattered storms starting as early as 5 a.m. Additional rain is forecast for Wednesday night.

Rain chances linger through the rest of the week. We'll have dry breaks, but we should see some rain each of the next four days. Between Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we could see rain totals climb to 1.5-2".