Court docs: Driver smoked marijuana before hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old girl

KOKOMO, Ind.– Authorities say the driver arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl was under the influence of marijuana.

The crash occurred on Aug. 9 around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Alto Road.

Witnesses told police a silver or light colored sedan traveling westbound struck the girl while she was walking and then fled.

Officers later located the suspected driver, 20-year-old Josh Cochran of Kokomo, in the 2000 block of East Alto Road and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a class 5 felony.

He now faces additional charges of operating a motor vehicle with a schedule one or two controlled substance in the blood.

Court documents allege Cochran admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana a few hours before the incident. Police also found marijuana in a backpack in his car.

Cochran told police he stopped to check on the victim, 10-year-old Renay Jenkins. He claimed he saw her breathing and thought she was OK, and then left.

After being arrested, police say Cochran initially refused a blood draw because he was “afraid of needles.” Officers claim he “did not show any remorse for (the victim) and didn’t even ask her condition.”

Officers also noted several signs of impairment, including dry mouth and trouble maintaining focus.