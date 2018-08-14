× After more anti-Semitic vandalism in Indiana, Jewish community promising action

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Southern Indiana believe teenagers are responsible for spray-painting swastikas on a sign outside an assisted living facility and on a school bus at a nearby school.

“The parents need to step up and teach these kids,” Angelina Liner said, a Floyd County resident. “They need to understand what this symbol means, what is behind that.”

Anti-Semitic vandalism that also recently targeted a synagogue in Carmel, aren’t isolated incidents, reports find. A recent study by the Anti-Defamation League found the Midwest saw a 113 percent increase in Anti-Semitic incidents between 2016 and 2017.

“We as a community are really starting to push back and not just say that’s graffiti and we’re going to ignore it,” David Sklar said, assistant director at the Jewish Community Relations Council in Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing lawmakers to pass hate crime legislation this upcoming session. Indiana is one of five states without a specific hate crime law.

“I am going to lay out on that table right there all 45 other states the way it reads,” Holcomb said earlier this month.

Sklar, who is working with legislative leaders on proposed legislation, said he is more confident than in years past legislation will pass this upcoming session.

“Obviously we have a long uphill battle and a long road ahead of us,” he said. “But yeah, we’re sort of cautiously optimistic.”