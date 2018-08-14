4 facing charges after 2 people are found dead in Madison, Grant counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Madison and Grant counties.

The body of the first murder victim was found at a nature preserve on the east side of Anderson around 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies were looking for evidence in a different case when they discovered the remains.

The man was reported missing a few days ago, and detectives were later told he was murdered. The Madison County coroner has identified him as 36-year-old David Lamar Phillips II. Investigators say Phillips was shot twice in the head.

Authorities say the second body, a missing woman, was found in southern Grant County and the discovery is connected to the first homicide investigation. Family members have identified her as 40-year-old Trinity Parker.

Her mom and sister told me the victim found dead in Grant County is 40-year-old Trinity Parker, had been missing for about a week...they also provided this picture. pic.twitter.com/Mx9gdPNowf — Trevor Shirley (@Trevor_Reports) August 14, 2018

Tuesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor Wheeler, Jordan Zirkle and Brittney Vontress were taken into custody around 4 a.m. All three face preliminary murder charges. Later in the afternoon, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a fourth suspect named Daniel Jones was being charged in the case.

CBS4 spoke with Zirkle and Wheeler from jail. During the interview, they said didn’t shoot anyone but they know who did, they were just threatened if they spoke up.

“I won’t lie. I’m not completely 100 percent innocent,” said Zirkle. “I did go with them. I did walk through the woods, but it was all under fear. I was threatened to be shot in the head if I did not go through and do this.”

“We got innocent people about to go down for this that do not need to be going down,” said Wheeler.

Officers believe they have the murder weapon and all suspect in custody.