× 3 arrested on murder charges after discovery of body in Anderson nature preserve

ANDERSON, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after a body was discovered at an Anderson nature preserve.

Taylor Wheeler, Jordan Zirkle and Brittney Vontress were taken into custody around 4 a.m. Tuesday. All face preliminary murder charges.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Monday that the body was found just before 9 a.m. Monday at a nature preserve on Rangeline Road. Deputies were looking for evidence in a different case when they discovered the remains.

The man was reported missing a few days ago, and detectives were later told he was murdered. Investigators have not yet released the man’s name and said an autopsy to confirm his identity was underway.

Detectives are still interviewing suspects and police said more arrests could be coming.