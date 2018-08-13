Three people shot, 2 fatally on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS –Two people were found shot to death late Sunday near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the 2600 block of Ethel Ave. shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds–two who were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was transported to Methodist Hospital, reportedly awake and breathing.

Authorities have spoken with potential witnesses and are searching for potential forensic evidence. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Anyone with info is urged to contact the Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317. 262.TIPS.

