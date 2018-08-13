× Reports: Legendary singer Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’ at Detroit hospital

DETROIT, Mich. – The family of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers at this time.

The “Queen of Soul” is said to be gravely ill and surrounded by friends and family at a hospital in Detroit, according to Showbiz 411.

The 76-year-old singer has been struggling with numerous health problems over the past few years. She last performed less than a year ago in November of 2017 at a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York. However, she canceled a series of concerts, saying it was “doctors’ orders.”

Investigative reporter Harry Hairston says he spoke with a close friend of Aretha Franklin and was told the “Iconic singer not doing well.”

Franklin became the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She is most well known for her song “Respect.”