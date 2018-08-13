× Investigation underway after body found at nature preserve in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County sheriff says a criminal investigation is underway after a body was found at a nature preserve.

The body of a deceased male was found shortly before 9 a.m., according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. The nature preserve is on Rangeline Road, on the east side of Anderson.

The area is heavily wooded and the body may have been there for several days, Mellinger said. The case is being investigated as a criminal matter.

This story is developing.