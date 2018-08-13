× Indianapolis declares gun violence a public health danger after 21-3 council vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Monday night , the City-County Council voted on a proposal to recognize gun violence and violent crime as a public health danger.

Approved at a 21-3 vote, the proposal will open up opportunities for the city to seek out funding to fight violent crime. The proposal also gives the council the ability to direct The Office of Public Health and Safety to create new programs.

There have been 100 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year.

The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee approved the proposal last month.

It also declares the city’s intent to give budget priority to initiatives and programs that promise a high success rate.

Earlier in the night, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presented the 2019 budget to city-county council on Monday.

The $1 billion budget provides funding for an additional 120 police officers and 80 firefighters.