Indiana attorney general may have violated law in ad

Posted 1:36 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:39PM, August 13, 2018

Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. may have violated a state ethics law prohibiting officeholders from using their names in audio, video or newspaper ads paid for with state funds.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a new television ad promoting Hill’s unclaimed property division includes text reading, “Office of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.”

The 2010 ethics statute says state officeholders can use their office title in connection with ads pertaining to official business, but they cannot use their names.

A spokesman for Hill says the office in working to take down the ads until the rules are reviewed.

The ads air as the state inspector general investigates allegations Hill groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March. Hill denies the allegations amid calls to resign from the Republican governor and legislative leaders.

Screenshot from the ad

