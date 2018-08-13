× I-465 closures on southwest side to start in about a month; contractor for project chosen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Contractor Rieth-Riley will undertake the $10.1 million project that will shut down part of I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis next month, the state announced Monday.

The project will include partial closures for nearly three weeks as crews work to complete pavement and bridge repairs.

INDOT plans to close eastbound I-465 from 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24. After that, it’s I-465 westbound’s turn, with closures in place from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

INDOT will not close both sides of the interstate at the same time. The work includes:

Pavement removal and replacement and concrete bridge approach replacements at 4 bridges

I-465 over Kentucky Ave./SR67

I-465 over State Ditch

I-465 over White River

I-465 over Harding St./SR37

Bridge joint replacements

Asphalt and concrete pavement patching

During the work, I-65 and I-70 will serve as the main detour for I-465. According to INDOT, traffic that would normally take I-465 to reach SR 37 or SR 67 should use I-70 to Harding Street (Exit 78). Southbound Harding Street will take motorists to SR 37 or SR 67 via Kentucky Avenue.

Traffic that would normally use U.S. 31 should consider I-65 as an alternate route.

INDOT said closing I-465 would allow crews to complete the work in a more timely fashion. Keeping the interstate open during the work could take several months.