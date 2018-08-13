Celebrate lefties on International Left Handers Day

It’s not always right to be right-handed. Today is International Left Hander’s Day! It’s the perfect day to celebrate anyone who may be feeling left out.

Did you know lefties only make up about 10% of the population?

Many celebrities are actually left-handed including Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, and Lady Gaga.

Also, being left-handed could be the key to getting to the White House. Many U.S. presidents have been left-handed, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, and Harry S. Truman among others.

