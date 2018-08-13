Beautiful August forecast for Monday

Posted 7:16 am, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:35AM, August 13, 2018

We're off to a foggy start on this Monday.  Visibility has been lowest in Muncie.

Shelbyville and Kokomo have also had some dense fog.  Fog will start to burn off by 9 a.m.

The Bus Stop Forecast looks like a beautiful August day.  We'll heat up into the 80s by noon with highs in the mid 80s.  We'll have a nice, refreshing (though very light) breeze out of the north.

Rain chances are below 10%, so most of us will stay rain-free on this Monday.  High pressure is in control, so we should actually bring in a lot of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a little hotter with heat in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine to make you notice.  Rain is expected both Wednesday and Thursday.

